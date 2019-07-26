JSW not to back down on BPSL bid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JSW Steel Ltd on Thursday said a weaker steel market hit by falling global demand and a local slowdown could impact the turnaround time for its newly acquired Monnet Ispat assets, but played down a possible impact on financials.

“We have always maintained it may take about two years to turn around and I think we will still try to do it within two years... But, it might be slightly affected,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Steel said on the sidelines of his company’s annual meeting.

Jindal also said his company is still keen on acquiring bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel despite investigations of fraud at the company and the delay in lenders turning over control to JSW. “Our intent to take over Bhushan Power and Steel hasn’t changed. JSW will neither pull out of Bhushan nor reduce the bid,” he said.

M V S Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer, JSW Steel, also said that the cost of financing for the industry has gone up and that the company is looking at newer avenues to find cheap debt. “The spreads between G-Securities and AA/AAA rated bonds is widening and the cost of financing (for corporates) is higher,” he said.