Mahindra and Mahindra's Bolero Power+ receives BS-VI readiness certification from ICAT

Published: 26th July 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its utility vehicle Bolero Power+ model has received BS-VI readiness certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The Bolero BS-VI will be launched in early 2020, as per the implementation time frame for the new emission norms, the company said in a statement.

The firm is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame, it added.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+ is the first milestone in the company's BS-VI readiness journey.

"The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first utility vehicle to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT," he added.

M&M further said it has also made safety upgrades for the Bolero range with an airbag and other safety kit, including an anti-lock braking system to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.

The Bolero Power+, Bolero PLUS (9-seater), as well as the Bolero Ambulance, will receive the necessary upgrades, it added.

