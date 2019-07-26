Home Business

Siemens 'Ingenuity Tour' to be in Coimbatore for four days

The roadshow is mobilised by an 'Ingenuity Truck' which would cover over 23 States and 120 cities across the country over a period of two years, it said.

Published: 26th July 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Ingenuity Tour' of Siemens Limited. (Photo | Official website)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The 'Ingenuity Tour' of Siemens Limited, launched recently to showcase technology solutions for SMEs, would be stationed here for four days from Friday.

The tour would demonstrate a comprehensive array of innovative products, solutions and services covering electrification, automation and digitalisation as well as customised financing solutions for the manufacturing segment, a press release from Siemens said here Thursday.

The purpose of the tour is to engage, address challenges and raise awareness about the technology solutions Siemens has to offer to key industries in India-automotive, food and beverages, packaging, machine tools, capital goods, power, pharma, cement, minerals and metals-, the release said.

The roadshow is mobilised by an 'Ingenuity Truck' which would cover over 23 States and 120 cities across the country over a period of two years, it said. The tour is targeted at various industry verticals and demonstrates the competitive advantage that can be gained by adopting innovative technologies and solutions, the release said.

The need of the hour for SMEs is to take the lead in adopting new technologies and make it an integral part of their business strategies, it said. Those that are successful in understanding the power of digitalisation and harnessing it across their businesses would lead this new wave of growth, the release added.

