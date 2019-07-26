Home Business

Volkswagen profits up 24 per cent in June quarter

For the first six months of the year, the sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group grew by 4.9 per cent to 125.2 billion euros compared to the first half of 2018. 

Published: 26th July 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Volkswagen (File | AP)

By Express News Service

German auto giant Volkswagen said on Thursday that its profit, after-tax reduction, rose to 24 per cent in the second quarter (April-June) as the company managed to increase its share in contracting markets, boosted by a rise in demand for sports utility vehicles (SUV) and premium brand vehicles. Net profit for the Wolfsburg based company rose to 4.11 billion euros ($4.58 billion) from 3.31 billion euros in the year-ago period. While the number of vehicles sold fell slightly, sales revenue rose 6.6 per cent to 65.18 billion euros during the same period. 

For the first six months of the year, the sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group grew by 4.9 per cent to 125.2 billion euros compared to the first half of 2018. “In the first half of the year, the Volkswagen Group performed very well in a generally weaker overall market. The development of sales revenue and profit in the first six months is gratifying. We also confirm our outlook for the Volkswagen Group for the year as a whole,” said Frank Witter, member of the board of management responsible for finance. 

The German carmaker also said that the earnings of its Chinese joint venture companies, included among equity-accounted investments, fell only slightly in a shrinking market. Meanwhile, the sales revenue of the Volkswagen passenger cars brand in the first six months of 2019 increased by 3.4 per cent year-on-year to 44.1 billion euros, while for the Audi brand, the recent allocation of multi-brand sales companies contributed to a decline in sales revenue to 28.8 euros billion. Other brands like Skoda, Porsche Automotive and Bentley also saw a rise in revenues. 

It continues to expect that deliveries to Volkswagen customers in 2019 will be slightly higher than in 2018 despite market conditions remain challenging, the group said. It also expects its passenger cars and commercial vehicles business to grow at 5 per cent this year compared to the last year. “The main challenges relate to the uncertain economic environment, the growing intensity of competition, volatile exchange rate trends and the more stringent registration requirements,” Volkswagen said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volkswagen Volkswagen profits
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp