Electronic component manufacturer Flex inaugurates new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: Flex, a global electronic component manufacturer, Saturday said it was expanding its operations in India by setting up a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The new unit, located in Walajabad in Kancheepuram district, was formally inaugurated by Information Technology secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, a company press release said Saturday.

Commenting on the setting up of the unit, senior vice-president (Operations) of Flex Richard Hopkins said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the inauguration of our latest manufacturing facility in India".

"This further reiterates our continued commitment to the government of India's Make in India vision and entrenches the country's position as an important manufacturing base for Flex, he said.

The facility spread across 1.59 lakh square foot would further expand the company's operations in the country.

Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3 is part of the company's 10 other facilities in the country, totalling one million square foot, providing world-class manufacturing, after-market service, the release said.

Flex has around two lakh employees across 30 countries and provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain and logistics services to companies across industries, it added.