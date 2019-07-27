Home Business

OPINION | Data as driver of Indian economy

India has set an ambitious goal for itself of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Published: 27th July 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

The RBI, in guidelines reiterated earlier this year, has said that data on end-to-end transaction details and payment or settlement transactions including customer data and payment sensitive data has to be stored within the country.

For representational purpose.

By IANS

While oil was the central resource around which the world revolved in the twentieth century, the battle ground has shifted in recent times. Data is the oil of the digital era. A recently released documentary on Netflix, The Great Hack, based on the Cambridge Analytica scandal claims that data has become more valuable than oil as of last year.

Even though the documentary focuses on the perils of personal data in the hands of a few corporates, there is a case to be made for how the right data in right hands can act as a powerful development tool.

India, for instance, has set an ambitious goal for itself of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024. A lot has been discussed and debated on the development target and its feasibility, but it cannot be denied that the goal is a worthy one to pursue and would require a focused approach by the government on key growth areas to obtain the desired results. Achieving optimal returns with limited resources in a short time frame will be a challenging ask. Data will play a key role in adopting a focused approach in this case.

The infrastructure of the national data system in India will be put to a test during these years. They are the mortar on which the scaffolding of the Indian economy will rest. Data needs to play a larger and larger role in the daily decision-making process of the government as it will make governance more informed and localized.

Michael Lewis exemplified in his highly acclaimed book, Moneyball, on how the general manager of Oakland Athletics, Billy Beane, managed to build a better baseball team with less money using statistics and data analytics. His evidence-based approach allowed him to allocate resources judiciously and immediately brought the team at par with more well-endowed clubs.

Today, baseball teams have moved on from signing players based on gut instinct to using data analytics to inform its key decisions. Likewise, the Indian economy needs to adopt such an evidence-based decision-making approach. It will allow governments to gain a more holistic view of its citizens and help them better respond to the dynamically changing needs of the public.

Since good governance is all about delivery, data should be the conduit on which it is based. Data-driven policy making also has the benefit of driving a more informed and rational public debate across the country.

On a promising note, data is already proving effective in generating societal returns across India. The relocation of people in Odisha before cyclones that could potentially kill thousands is one such example. Another major indication of data usage transforming into good governance came from the electoral results of the recent general elections.

The BJP government in its first term had identified 115 districts as "aspirational" using a set of socio-economic indicators, which were quite simply the most underdeveloped regions in India. The poorest households in these districts were directly targeted with various social welfare schemes. In a recognition of the government efforts, the voters elected the BJP into power in over 60 per cent of the "aspirational" districts. Thus, data-based policy making evidently has a substantial impact on the people.

The Indian government has recognized the relevance of data in policymaking and put in place mechanisms that will deliver better quality of public data on development parameters. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched the DataSmart Cities to leverage data that can provide actionable intelligence on city governance.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) has been supplemented with a data-based initiative, the Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey) to access the performance of Indian regions on cleanliness and instill among them a competitive spirit.

Such steps towards data-based governance are in the right direction but need to be heavily ramped up to achieve the $5 trillion target. A large volume of data is still not available in digital format, which needs to be addressed. A lot of government departments are also reluctant or slow in sharing data.

This trend needs to change and periodicity of data needs to be maintained to ensure timely and effective decision-making. Moreover, even when data is collected and published regularly, many government departments collect and collate them in silos using different formats and technology. This impedes its effective and efficient usage.

In times when data is becoming the most prized commodity, building a robust mechanism of its collection, publication and usage for policy decisions can give India a significant developmental push. However, it must also be noted that a critical dimension of data usage is the protection of personal information of citizens. It is a powerful tool that can transform lives but comes with privacy risks. A responsible usage of data analytics in governance is the need of the hour.

(Amit Kapoor is chair, Institute for Competitiveness. He can be contacted at amit.kapoor@competitiveness.in and tweets @kautiliya. Chirag Yadav, senior researcher, Institute for Competitiveness, has contributed to the article. Their recent book, The Age of Awakening, is now in stands.)

(The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the writer Amit Kapoor, chair person of Institute for Competitiveness and Chirag Yadav, senior researcher. The New Indin express does not take any responsibility for its content.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian economy GDP Data
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp