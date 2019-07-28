Home Business

Flipkart comes with first offline presence with Furniture Experience Centre in Bengaluru

Spread across nearly 1,800 square feet, Flipkart would offer a touch and feel experience to customers in the fast-evolving online furniture market, the e-commerce major said in a statement.

Flipkart

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flipkart Sunday announced its foray into the offline space with its decision to set up first Furniture Experience Centre in Bengaluru.

According to the company, this is a step towards helping customers understand the vast selection of furniture offered by Flipkart and increase awareness around the seamless buying and installation experience it offers.

Flipkart Vice-President (Furniture, Electronics and Private Label) Adarsh Menon said, "As a customer-focused organisation, we understand the requirements of customers and hence 'FurniSure'.

The idea behind the FurniSure Experience Zone is to allow customers to explore Flipkart Furniture's offerings in a new and innovative fashion.

" Flipkart is also working with Google to enhance customers' overall viewing experience at these FurniSure Experience Centres through integration with Google Lens.

Visitors at the experience centre can use their smartphone to scan the Flipkart Furniture icon at the experience centres, which will then route them to the platform's furniture page, allowing them to explore the product catalogue along with their various features.

TAGS
Flipkart Furniture Experience Centre Bengaluru Adarsh Menon
