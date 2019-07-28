Home Business

ICICI Prudential Real Estate Fund, Amrapali 'connived' to divert funds: SC

Among other well-known firms and personalities found to have allegedly benefited from the actions of the Amrapali management include J.P Morgan and MS Dhoni.

Published: 28th July 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In its landmark judgement on the Amrapali case earlier this week, the Supreme Court made scathing remarks against a number of players involved, including noted global and domestic corporate entities. Among the major names that figure is of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which connived with the Amrapali Group in the diversion of funds, the apex court order said.
 
Citing the forensic audit report of the realty firm, the Supreme Court order said that the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company had given a sum of around Rs74 crore on account of debentures issued by Amrapali Sapphire Developers Private Ltd during the financial year 2011-12. The debentures carried an annual interest rate of 17 per cent.
 
The forensic audit found that there was a "gross non-compliance" of the investors cum-shareholders agreement dated December 16, 2010, through non-appointment of directors, non-operation of bank account by joint signatory of investor, non-utilisation of funds as per the investment-cum-shareholders agreement and sale of flats at less than Rs3,420 per square feet of saleable area. 
 
Many other clauses of this agreement were neither followed nor their application ensured by the investor, the order said.
 
Describing the debenture subscription agreement and investment-cum-shareholders agreement as "merely sham documents" which were never complied with, the apex court order said: "Amrapali group of companies and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd were in connivance with each other in diversion of funds for non-specified purposes."
 
Among other well-known firms and personalities found to have allegedly benefited from the actions of the Amrapali management, or to have been involved in diverting funds of hard-earned home buyers, are global investment major J.P Morgan, Rhiti Sports Management run by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni and the International Cricket Commiitee (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar. 
 
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a big relief to 42,000 beleaguered home buyers of the Amrapali Group who are waiting for possession of their flats by ruling that the pending projects be completed in a time-bound manner. 
 
The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra cancelled the registration of Amrapali Group under RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) along with various lease deeds granted in its favour by the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities for various projects.
 
The court also directed the state-run NBCC to complete all the pending projects and hand over possession to the home buyers and not recover any additional amount from them. 
 
The order was not limited only to the Amrapali Group's home buyers and specifically mentioned that projects of other real estate companies should also be completed in a time-bound manner, and that home buyers should not be made to run from pillar to post, which amounts to the harassment of people who have invested their hard-earned money. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICICI Prudential Amrapali MS Dhoni
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp