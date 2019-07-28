Medanta group plans 1,000-bed hospitals in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Medanta group is planning to open 1,000-bed hospitals in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Allahabad on the lines of the one being constructed in Lucknow.

Speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony here, Medanta Group Chairman Naresh Trehan said, "The 1,000-bed hospital in Lucknow will be inaugurated on October 15.The group will also open similar hospitals in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Allahabad."

Referring to the hospital which is being constructed in Lucknow, Trehan said that treatment cost has been kept affordable so that more people could avail benefit.

This hospital is likely to generate 6,000 direct jobs, and overall more than 13,000 jobs will be generated by the opening of this facility, he said.

Trehan also said that the foundation of a 700-bed hospital in Noida has been laid on Sunday.

"In a span of two-and-a-half years, our hospital is ready. If this speed continues, then in the fourth investors' summit in Noida, the hospital will be inaugurated," he said.

Terming the law and order as good, Trehan said that he got support and encouragement from the government.