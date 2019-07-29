Home Business

Loan denied? Check out your individual credit score

There are times customers apply for personal loans, educational loans or credit cards and find it surprising when the same is rejected.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: There are times customers apply for personal loans, educational loans or credit cards and find it surprising when the same is rejected. They might have provided all the relevant documents, have supporting income statements; yet the loans get rejected or credit card denied.

Many a times, borrowers learn about the reasons for the same only after the rejections. Any defaults in the past, delays in EMI or credit card payments, et cetera, are captured by the multiple credit bureaus that function in the country. When banks tap into them to verify the credit record of the client in the past, the past record comes to haunt the present credit score.

Currently, with the slowdown in economy, bankers and other lenders are getting cautious about retail loans. Retail loans, which were considered less risky, become a worry when economic slowdown triggers job losses. Bankers say they are watchful of the credit record of the borrowers. Keep a watch on your loans, credit card payments, EMI schedules and keep a tab on your credit scores.

Credit bureaus such as CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF Highmark are all licensed by the Reserve Bank of India. Lenders share credit information of their clients to these credit bureaus that collect the data, aggregate it, and use its own methodology and algorithm to arrive at a credit score. They have a three-digit numeric summary of credit score ranging from 300 to 900. If the scores stay about 700-750, it should be good for loan approval.

So, tracking a CIBIL score would help one track and maintain the credit score. Though the scores are based on the credit history, the credit scoring models may be different. Lenders may be accessing more than one credit bureau for the score. Once registered, you can access the basic credit score from CIBIL for free instantly. If one wants a detailed credit score and analysis, all the bureaus charge a fee and deliver reports.

What do bankers look for in new loan approvals or credit cards, especially when they fear delinquencies are on the rise? They basically look at if you as a borrower have been keeping up with the payment schedule, been bargain-jumping from one lender to another frequently, have too many credit cards and keep borrowing from one to pay another, etc. More than the salary, the investor behaviour becomes important for lenders to decide the credit-worthiness.

Don’t miss out on the crucial home loan or an education loan, be disciplined in credit servicing and check your credit scores. In case the score is shocking and there are discrepancies, bureaus have mechanisms to redress them, but checking it up before applying for loans would be helpful. 

Under lenders’ lens

  • More than the salary, investor behaviour is important for lenders to decide your credit-worthiness

  • They see if you have been keeping up with your payment schedules, been bargain-jumping from one lender to another, have too many credit cards or keep borrowing from one to pay another

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Personal loans Educational loans
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp