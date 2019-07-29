Home Business

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Ertiga at Rs 8.88 lakh in India

The firm claims that it has sold over 61,000 units of Ertiga since its launch in November last year.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki India has launched a new variant of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga at Rs 887,689 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) that will run on an engine powered by CNG. Ertiga will now be the first utility vehicle in the country that will not run a petrol or diesel-powered engine.

The country’s largest vehicle manufacturer has launched a compressed natural gas (CNG) variant of its other best selling models such as WagonR and Alto. It has plans to phase out all diesel engines from its product portfolio from April 1, 2020, when the new BS-VI emission norms kick in. The company also has vehicles such as Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S running on engines powered by the CNG.  

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki cuts production in June for fifth month in a row

“The next generation Ertiga is the only Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in India to offer factory-fitted CNG option. The factory fitted vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India. Ertiga will offer maximum performance with dual engine control unit with intelligent-gas port injection system,” the company said in a statement.

The Central government has been pushing automakers to move from traditional internal combustion engine to cleaner solutions such as electric mobility, CNG and Liquified Natural Gas to achieve its climate commitments and reduce crude import bills. The petroleum minister has announced plans to set up 10,000 CNG distribution stations by 2030 to cut the usage of diesel and petrol.

ALSO READ: Competition watchdog orders probe against Maruti Suzuki India

With Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology that is safe, reliable and environment friendly, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), MSIL. 

This vehicle will be available for customers in VXI variant, offering mileage of 26.20 km/kg, thereby minimising the cost per kilometre. It is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, high-speed warning alert, front seat belt with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD. The firm claims that it has sold over 61,000 units of Ertiga since its launch in November last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki CNG Ertiga Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp