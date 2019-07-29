Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Ertiga at Rs 8.88 lakh in India

By Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki India has launched a new variant of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga at Rs 887,689 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) that will run on an engine powered by CNG. Ertiga will now be the first utility vehicle in the country that will not run a petrol or diesel-powered engine.

The country’s largest vehicle manufacturer has launched a compressed natural gas (CNG) variant of its other best selling models such as WagonR and Alto. It has plans to phase out all diesel engines from its product portfolio from April 1, 2020, when the new BS-VI emission norms kick in. The company also has vehicles such as Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S running on engines powered by the CNG.

“The next generation Ertiga is the only Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in India to offer factory-fitted CNG option. The factory fitted vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India. Ertiga will offer maximum performance with dual engine control unit with intelligent-gas port injection system,” the company said in a statement.

The Central government has been pushing automakers to move from traditional internal combustion engine to cleaner solutions such as electric mobility, CNG and Liquified Natural Gas to achieve its climate commitments and reduce crude import bills. The petroleum minister has announced plans to set up 10,000 CNG distribution stations by 2030 to cut the usage of diesel and petrol.

With Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology that is safe, reliable and environment friendly, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), MSIL.

This vehicle will be available for customers in VXI variant, offering mileage of 26.20 km/kg, thereby minimising the cost per kilometre. It is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, high-speed warning alert, front seat belt with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD. The firm claims that it has sold over 61,000 units of Ertiga since its launch in November last year.