Home Business

Hyundai bags 50,000 bookings for compact SUV Venue in 60 days

Hyundai Motor India had earlier received 2,000 bookings of the compact SUV on the first day of initiating the process in May.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Venue (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Venue within 60 days of its launch. The company said it has already delivered 18,000 cars since the launch.

"Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35 per cent of customers have preferred the company's in-house DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement. The company claimed it to be the fastest ever 50,000 booking for any model since launch.

Hyundai Motor India had earlier received 2,000 bookings of the compact SUV on the first day of initiating the process in May. The company had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2. Venue was launched nationally on May 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai Motor Compact SUV Venue Hyundai Venue
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp