Home Business

One-time settlement from Celgene boosts Dr Reddy’s Q1 profit by 45 per cent

DRL had entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Celgene for its abbreviated new drug submissions for a generic version of Revlimid capsules.

Published: 30th July 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) announced 45 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 663 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 456 crore a year before, despite revenue inching up a mere 3 per cent to Rs 3,844 crore. The rise in profit was led by a one-time receipt of Rs 346 crore from the US-based biotechnology firm Celgene, towards settlement for a generics drug.

DRL had entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Celgene for its abbreviated new drug submissions for a generic version of Revlimid capsules, used for treatment of multiple myeloma (cancer), pending approval before Health Canada. It has now received Rs 346 crore from Celgene, bumping up profits.

According to Saumen Chakraborty, president, CFO and global HR head of DRL, the company has seen significant free cash flows during FY19 to the tune of Rs 2,100 crore and it has enough financial muscle to pursue inorganic growth.  “Our debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 per cent. We are at any point of time looking at opportunities in the market place where there is a synergy, a good strategic player,” he said.

Meanwhile, revenue from the Global Generics segment stood at Rs 3,300 crore, up by 8 per cent, led by new products and volume traction, but partly offset by price erosion and forex movement. While revenue from the Indian market remained robust at 15 per cent, the same from emerging markets were in lockstep, clocking 10 per cent growth, mainly aided by new product launches and increasing volumes.

Cumulatively, DRL has filed 107 generic filings pending approval from the US FDA. Going forward, focus will remain on building complex generics, bio-similars and differentiated products pipeline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Reddys Laboratories Celgene Drr reddys Q1 profit Revlimid capsules Health Canada US FDA
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp