Porsche gives a facelift to Macan with plans of EV Taycan in India by May next year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Porsche on Monday launched upgraded versions of its popular vehicle Macan. While the four-cylinder Macan model is priced at Rs 69.98 lakh, the V6-engined Porsche Macan S is available for Rs 85.03 lakh.

Separately, the company said it plans to launch its electric car Taycan in India next year. “We have a global launch of Taycan sometime in September this year, and in India, we will see the car in the first 4-5 months of 2020, before the end of May,” said Porsche India director Pavan Shetty.

The new Porsche Macan is powered by a 248 PS-generating, 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that provides 370 Nm of torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds.The sturdier Macan S, on the other hand, is powered by a new 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out 354 PS power and 480 Nm torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 254 kmph.

“Macan has been one of our most successful series in India, and with the new generation combining the even-more-pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue,” Shetty said.