Porsche gives a facelift to Macan with plans of EV Taycan in India by May next year

The new Porsche Macan is powered by a 248 PS-generating, 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that provides 370 Nm of torque.

Published: 30th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Porsche India director Pavan Shetty at the launch of the new Porsche Macan in New Delhi on Monday

Porsche India director Pavan Shetty at the launch of the new Porsche Macan in New Delhi on Monday | Fatima Rezavi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  German luxury carmaker Porsche on Monday launched upgraded versions of its popular vehicle Macan. While the four-cylinder Macan model is priced at Rs 69.98 lakh, the V6-engined Porsche Macan S is available for Rs 85.03 lakh. 

Separately, the company said it plans to launch its electric car Taycan in India next year. “We have a global launch of Taycan sometime in September this year, and in India, we will see the car in the first 4-5 months of 2020, before the end of May,” said Porsche India director Pavan Shetty.

The new Porsche Macan is powered by a 248 PS-generating, 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that provides 370 Nm of torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds.The sturdier Macan S, on the other hand, is powered by a new 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out 354 PS power and 480 Nm torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 254 kmph.

“Macan has been one of our most successful series in India, and with the new generation combining the even-more-pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue,” Shetty said.

