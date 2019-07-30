RBI slaps Rs 26 lakh fine on Mobikwik, Hip Bar for violating norms
One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited has been slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh while Hip Bar Pvt Ltd faced a fine of Rs 10.85 lakh, according to an RBI release.
Published: 30th July 2019
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has imposed a total penalty of around Rs 26 lakh on two online payment solutions providers One Mobikwik Systems and Hip Bar.
These two prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers have been levied monetary penalty for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines, the release said.