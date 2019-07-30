Spanish sanitaryware firm Roca bets big on India

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spanish bathroom and sanitaryware firm Roca Group is all set to focus on water conservation, design, quality and sustainable technologies, as part of its global strategy to increase its footprint in India over the next three years.

The company has invested a sizeable amount in startups to bring sanitary products infused with technology. With India contributing around 8 per cent to the company’s global business, the $ 1.8 billion global group has earmarked Rs 150 crore plan for the emerging market.

"We have high expectations from India which is growing highest at 18 per cent, ahead globally and also within the Roca group. We had set a target to double revenue from India to 16 per cent of the global turnover in the next three years," said Carlos Velazquez, corporate marketing director, Roca at a press conference at Barcelona to a group of visiting journalists from India.

New products of Barcelona-based Roca on display “Asia-Pacific accounts just 18.5 per cent, while West Europe, Africa and the Middle East generated 35 percent of the global revenue of $1.8 billion as of 2018,” he emphasised.

Barcelona-based Roca acquired Parryware from Chennai-based Murugappa group in 2008 and closed 2018 with a consolidated net profit of 95 million Euros. At present, Roca Group’s major revenue in India is generated from Parryware. KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Bathroom Products, India said Roca brand will play a greater role in retaining the momentum of Parryware and Roca as a brand alone contributes 45 per cent of its global sales. "Roca caters to all the segments in India now-Armani Roca in luxury, Roca in the super-premium segment, Parryware into premium while Johnson Pedder caters to the mass segment in sanitary ware and bathrooms," he said. Roca in India has utilized 70 per cent of its capacity in sanitaryware. In the next two years, the company will increase capacity from its existing facilities.

"In faucets, we have 85 per capacity utilisation. So, we are looking to expand our factory. In 2022, we may have to set up a greenfield plant or acquire another unit. Roca tiles was launched last month in Gujarat and we have also now entered the CPVc pipes category,” said Ranganathan.

(Disclaimer: Roca sponsored the trip to Barcelona for the Indian journalists including for this TNIE reporter.)