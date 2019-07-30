Home Business

Truecaller bug covertly signs up Indians for UPI account with ICICI Bank

The message was enough to scare some users who immediatly approached the ICICI Bank customer care, blocking their netbanking and debit cards.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a nightmare for thousands of Truecaller users in India, a so-called bug automatecally created their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts with the ICICI Bank without their consent, triggering panic and hacking fears.

The affected users received an SMS from ICICI Bank -- starting from late Monday evening till morning hours on Tuesday -- saying "your registration for UPI app has started. If it was not you, report now to your bank. Do not share card details/OTP/CVV with anyone to avoid financial loss".

The message was enough to scare some users who immediatly approached the ICICI Bank customer care, blocking their netbanking and debit cards.

"It was like someone attempting to break into my Internet banking account. The ICICI Bank customer care staff told me there was some suspecious activity in my online account, hence I requested them to immediately block Internet banking and safeguard the funds," one affected user told IANS.

"It was a nightmare for me to wake up and see this message. Since it came from the bank, it was enough for me to believe it. I do not know if my smartphone data has also been hacked," he added. 

The users reported the issue after updating their Android app to the latest Truecaller version 10.41.6.

Later, Truecaller issued a statement, saying it has discovered a bug in the latest update that affected the payments feature, which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. 

"We're sorry about this version not passing our quality standards. We've taken quick steps to fix the issue, and already rolled out a fix in a new version. 

"For the users already affected, the new version with the fix will be available shortly, however, in the meanwhile, they can choose to manually deregister through the overflow menu in the app," said Truecaller which added payments service with the ICICI Bank in 2017.

The ICICI Bank was yet to issue a statement on this. Truecaller has over 100 million users in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Truecaller ICICI Bank UPI account
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp