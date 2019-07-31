Finance Ministry condoles demise of ex-RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Wednesday condoled the sudden demise of former RBI deputy governor Subir Vithal Gokarn, who died in the US on July 30 after a brief illness.

Born on October 3, 1959, Gokarn served as the RBI deputy governor from November 24, 2009 to December 31, 2012.

"Gokarn has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. He was one of the youngest to serve as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India," the finance ministry said in a release.

A noted economist, Gokarn had joined the IMF Executive Board as ED (India) in December 2015 and was to complete his term in October this year.

Prior to joining the IMF, Gokarn was the Director of Research at the Brookings India in New Delhi.

"The Union Finance Minister, while paying her last respects, recalled his intellect and articulation of India's concerns at the IMF," said the release. He is survived by his wife Jyotsna Bapat and daughter Kanak Gokarn.

He also worked with Standard and Poor's, National Council of Applied Economic Research and Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.