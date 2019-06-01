‘Boom in book publishing sector’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian book publishing industry was booming with an annual growth rate of about 30 per cent, said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Inaugurating ‘eAge Print-2019’, an exhibition by the Madras Printers’ and Lithographers’ Association here, he said the prospects for the printing industry was estimated to grow at a rate faster than the annual GDP growth rate of 7 per cent.

Purohit said in 2017, the value of Indian print industry was estimated to be around `660 billion. It touched `734 billion last year and is projected to reach `862 billion by the beginning of the next year, he added.