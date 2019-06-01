Government meets fiscal deficit target at 3.39 per cent

By Express News Service

Lower-than-expected expenditure and higher non-tax revenue helped the Central government contain its fiscal deficit at 3.39 per cent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), slightly lower than the revised estimate of 3.4 per cent, even as the revenue collection remained a spoiler. The fiscal deficit for the financial year 2018-19 had been estimated at 3.3 per cent, which was upwardly revised to 3.4 per cent of GDP in the Interim Budget in February 2019. In absolute terms, fiscal deficit at the end of March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore, against Rs 6.34 lakh crore in the revised estimates of Budget.

As a percentage of the GDP, it comes as 3.39 per cent of the GDP, reflecting the data released by the Controller General of Accounts. According to Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary, Department of Economic affairs (DEA), the fiscal deficit was lower “mainly on accounts of lower expenditure and also better non-tax revenue”. However, tax revenue remained muted, which is a matter of concern. As anticipated earlier, tax revenue during the last fiscal was Rs 13,16,951 crore, falling short of Rs 14.84 lakh crore target set in the government’s revised estimates. Total receipts stood at Rs 16.66 lakh crore during the last fiscal, compared to Rs 18.22 lakh crore in the revised estimates for the year. Non-tax revenue stood at Rs 2,46,219 crore and non-debt capital receipts stood at Rs 1,02,885 crore.

Non-debt capital receipts consisted of recovery of loans worth Rs 17,840 crore and disinvestment of PSUs, which stood at Rs 85,045 crore. Total expenditure incurred was Rs 23,11,422 crore for FY19, which was 94.07 per cent of the revised estimate for the year. Of this, Rs 20,08,463 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,02,959 crore was on Capital Account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 5,82,675 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 1,97,066 crore on major subsidies. The data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that fiscal deficit in April, the first month of 2019-20 fiscal, stood at 22.3 per cent of the Budget estimates. In absolute terms, the deficit stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore in April, while the full 2019-20 budget estimate is about I7.04 lakh crore.