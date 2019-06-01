GST mop-up crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in May, says Finance Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in May this year rose to over Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 94,016 crore in the year-ago period. The gross collection at Rs 1,00,289 crore in May was, however, lower than Rs 1.13 lakh crore collected in April.

“Of the total collections, CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore,” the finance ministry said in a statement. A total of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for February-March 2019.

A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-B returns were filed in May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April.

GST collections, since its inception, have largely remained below the monthly average of Rs 1 lakh crore.

A major reason behind this can be attributed to several rate changes and procedural complications that the GST Council has tried to address over the past couple of years.

In April 2019, GST revenue mop-up stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, the highest since its roll-out, but lower than the monthly target estimated in the Budget for FY20.

However, a government release in April cautiously noted that this “cannot be taken as trend for the future” as people usually pay arrears of the previous months in March and April.”

For 2019-20 fiscal, the government is looking to collect Rs 7.61 lakh crore from GST.

“Going forward, the government, in order to maintain its fiscal deficit target in FY20, will have to ensure the sustainability of GST collections, given that they have been volatile since the implementation,” ratings firm Care Ratings said in a report.