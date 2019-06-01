GST Revenue crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in May

By UNI

NEW DELHI: A total gross GST revenue of Rs 1,00,289 crore was collected in May registering a growth of 6.67 per cent over the revenue in the same month last year.

''The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore (including Rs 24,875 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore (including Rs 953 crore collected on imports),'' according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of April up to May 31, 2019 is 72.45 lakh. The government has settled Rs 18,098 crore to CGST and Rs 14,438 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of May 2019 is Rs 35,909 crore for CGST and Rs 38,900 crore for the SGST, the ministry said.

The revenue in May 2018 was Rs 94,016 crore while in May this year a growth of 6.67 per cent over the revenue in the same month last year. The revenue in May 2019 is 2.21 per cent higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY 2018-19 at Rs 98,114 crore.

A total of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, 2019.