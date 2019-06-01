Home Business

Maruti reports 22 per cent drop in May sales at 1,34,641 units

Exports in May were down by 2.4 per cent at 9,089 units as against 9,312 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Saturday reported a 22 per cent decline in sales at 1,34,641 units in May.

The company had sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 23.1 per cent to 1,25,552 units as against 1,63,200 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of minicars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 16,394 units as compared to 37,864 units in May last year, down 56.7 per cent. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 9.2 per cent to 70,135 as against 77,263 units earlier.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,592 units as compared to 4,024 units in the same month a year ago. Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 25.3 per cent to 19,152 as compared to 25,629 units in the year-ago month.

Exports in May were down by 2.4 per cent at 9,089 units as against 9,312 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki May sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp