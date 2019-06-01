Paytm pips rivals in Indian digital payments segment

By Express News Service

With digital payments picking up steam, the largest digital payments company in India, Paytm, has managed to grab a lion’s share in the market clocking higher gross value transactions than its immediate peers. Data sourced from industry sources showed that Paytm facilitated transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore through its platform in April, while rival PayU India clocked transaction worth Rs 10,000 crore and Razorpay clocked nearly Rs 3,000 crore during the same period.

The payments firm, backed by Soft-Bank and Alibaba, said it was processing more than 400 million transactions every month which was “five times higher than the next largest player.” Incidentally, PayU managed to clock half of Paytm’s gross transaction value with 55-60 million transactions.

“We continue to witness impressive growth in transactions through the Paytm Payment Gateway across fast-growing categories such as transportation, food delivery, gaming as well as travel and telecom,” Kiran Vasireddy, chief operating officer of Paytm said. Paytm added that its volume of transactions has grown by three times in the last one year with the payment gateway working with top-tier third-party apps and websites. Driving its growth are leading brands which include Reliance Jio, Uber, Zomato, OYO, Dominoes and IRCTC, and others, as the majority of the digital transactions are done for these brands, the company said in a statement.

The company also claimed high success rates for transactions, especially for RuPay cards and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Noida-based company, where Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is an investor, is learnt to be in the midst of raising $1.5-2 billion from existing investors SoftBank Vision Fund and Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Financial for its businesses under One97 Communication.