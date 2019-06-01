Home Business

Paytm pips rivals in Indian digital payments segment

The company also claimed high success rates for transactions, especially for RuPay cards and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Published: 01st June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

With digital payments picking up steam, the largest digital payments company in India, Paytm, has managed to grab a lion’s share in the market clocking higher gross value transactions than its immediate peers. Data sourced from industry sources showed that Paytm facilitated transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore through its platform in April, while rival PayU India clocked transaction worth Rs 10,000 crore and Razorpay clocked nearly Rs 3,000 crore during the same period.

The payments firm, backed by Soft-Bank and Alibaba, said it was processing more than 400 million transactions every month which was “five times higher than the next largest player.” Incidentally, PayU managed to clock half of Paytm’s gross transaction value with 55-60 million transactions.

“We continue to witness impressive growth in transactions through the Paytm Payment Gateway across fast-growing categories such as transportation, food delivery, gaming as well as travel and telecom,” Kiran Vasireddy, chief operating officer of Paytm said. Paytm added that its volume of transactions has grown by three times in the last one year with the payment gateway working with top-tier third-party apps and websites. Driving its growth are leading brands which include Reliance Jio, Uber, Zomato, OYO, Dominoes and IRCTC, and others, as the majority of the digital transactions are done for these brands, the company said in a statement.

The company also claimed high success rates for transactions, especially for RuPay cards and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Noida-based company, where Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is an investor, is learnt to be in the midst of raising $1.5-2 billion from existing investors SoftBank Vision Fund and Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Financial for its businesses under One97 Communication.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PayTm Digital Payments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp