Pre-election period caution slows down auto sales in May

NEW DELHI: Slowdown in consumption continues to thump the auto sector, as major carmakers posted negative sales in May.

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Saturday reported a 22 per cent decline in auto sales in May. This is the second consecutive month in 2019-20 fiscal when Maruti faced a double-digit drop in sales.

Maruti sold a total of 134,641 units in May 2019 as compared to 172,512 units sold in the same period last year. In April, the company’s sales went down by 19 per cent to 133,704 units from 164,978 units in April 2018.

In May, the carmaker registered fall in every category. The entry-level cars segment, which comprises Alto and Old WagonR, saw 56.7 per cent decline to 16,394 units, while its utility vehicles segment posted 25.3 per cent fall in sales at 19,152 units in May 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has launched three new models recently, also witnessed a fall in demand for its passenger vehicles (PV). It sold 20,608 PVs in May this year, against 20,715 vehicles in the same month last year. In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, the company sold 17,879 vehicles as against 18,748 units earlier. Overall the auto major reported 3 per cent decline in total sales at 45,421 units in May.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the maker of popular Innova and Fortuner UVs, reported 6.2 per cent decline in total vehicle sales to 13,066 units in May.

“The customer demand had witnessed a continued slowdown before the election results. Customers have been spending cautiously, which has led to sluggishness in domestic auto sales. Added factors like liquidity tightening, high insurance costs and rise in fuel costs have weakened the retail,” said Toyota’s deputy managing director N Raja.

Hope from a stable government

The auto industry expects sales to pick up under a stable government.

“While consumer sentiment and demand continued to be subdued during the pre-election phase, our focus has been on correcting the channel inventory,” said Rajan Wadhera, president, Automotive Sector, M&M.

“Now, with a stable government at the Centre and the forecast of a near-normal monsoon, we hope to see an improvement in consumer sentiments in next few months.”

“There is an increase in customer walk-ins post the election results... which would brighten sales in the upcoming months,” Raja said.

