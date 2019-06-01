Top priority for data protection bill, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ravi Shankar Prasad, who won his first-ever Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib this year, will continue as the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the new Cabinet. Beside MeitY, Prasad has also been given the charge of communications ministry.

Shankar had previously held this position between 2014 and 2016, before it was given to BJP leader Manoj Sinha who lost his seat in the 2019 general elections. Prasad will also continue to be the law minister.

Shankar, after the government announced his portfolio on Friday, declared that his top priority would be to quickly take the data protection bill to Parliament. “In IT, we will try to quickly get the data protection bill to the Parliament and also notifying the intermediary guidelines,” Prasad told reporters soon after his appointment.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, deals with privacy and security of data and information of Indian citizens. The bill essentially makes individual consent central to data-sharing and notes that the right to privacy is a fundamental right.Of late, there have been concerns that companies are sharing personal data of people with other firms without informing them.

On the poor financial condition of telecom sector, Prasad said that he first needs to ascertain the status of the sector before adopting an action plan.“We will try to lake a long-term view of the sectoral issues and address the long-term interests of the sector,” Prasad said.