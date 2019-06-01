Home Business

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 images leaked online

The images confirm earlier reports that the next-generation fitness band will have colour display instead of monochrome screens.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:29 PM

Xiaomi

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Real life images of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been spotted on Weibo, China's Twitter.

The blogger who posted the images revealed that the size of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be similar to the previous generation bands and will support Xiaomi AI, the personal assistant.

The next generation fitness band is likely to support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The band is also said to feature a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor which let you detect Blood pressure.

The battery capacity of Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is increased from 110mAh to 135mAh and there will be no need to pull apart the band module when charging. Instead, it can be directly placed in the charger.

While there is no confirmation as to when the new Mi Band 4 will be introduced, there are speculations that it will cost $72 for the NFC variant while the standard version will be priced around $28-$43.

