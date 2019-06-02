Home Business

NCLT approves Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers merger

The proposed merger, which will create a mega tower company in India, will also require approval from the Telecom Department.

Published: 02nd June 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the planned merger of tower company Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers, according to a regulatory filing.

"National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench, vide its order dated May 31, 2019, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Indus Towers Ltd (Transferor Company) and Bharti Infratel Ltd (Transferee company) and their respective shareholders and creditors," Bharti Infratel said in a BSE filing.

The proposed merger, which will create a mega tower company in India, will also require approval from the Telecom Department. "The scheme shall become effective on the date on which certified copy of the order of NCLT is filed with Registrar of Companies upon fulfillment/waiver of other conditions prescribed in the scheme. The effective date will be communicated to the stock exchanges for further public dissemination as and when the scheme becomes effective," it said.

Last year, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular (now Vodafone Idea Ltd) had agreed on the merger that will create the largest mobile tower operator in the world, outside China. The mega tower company born from the merger will have an estimated 1.63 lakh towers in 22 telecom service areas in the country.

Last month, Bharti and Vodafone Group had named Bimal Dayal as the chief executive officer of the tower company proposed to be formed from the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel and had said the merger process is in "advanced stage of completion".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCLT Bharti Infratel Indus Towers Indus Towers Bharti Infratel merger India telecom tower building companies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp