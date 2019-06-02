Home Business

SIAM seeks GST cut on cehicles and incentive to scrap old vehicles for final budget

During a pre-Budget meeting with finance ministry officials earlier this month, SIAM stated the GST rate on all categories of vehicles be "brought down to 18 per cent from the current rate of 28 per c

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of vehicles on a road in Noida. A traffic drive has seen a large number of people being penalised as the authorities crack down on errant road users. (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Passing through one of the longest sales slowdowns, the auto industry has sought reduction of GST on all vehicles to 18 per cent from the current rate of 28 per cent.

Spelling out its Budget wish list, the Society of Automobile Industry (SIAM) has also asked the government an incentive based vehicle scrappage scheme in order to get polluting, unsafe and old vehicles off the road and help them replace with new ones.

During a pre-Budget meeting with finance ministry officials earlier this month, SIAM stated the GST rate on all categories of vehicles be "brought down to 18 per cent from the current rate of 28 per cent". Bringing down the tax rate will reduce vehicle prices, which will help in spurring demand that has been sluggish for the last 11 months, said an industry executive.

In April, passenger vehicles sales witnessed the steepest decline in nearly 8 years with sales dropping by 17.07 per cent - the biggest fall since October 2011 - as weak customer sentiment led by liquidity crunch, uncertainty before elections and high product prices hit sales.

During the meeting with the ministry officials, SIAM also proposed an incentive based vehicle scrappage scheme to get polluting, unsafe and old vehicles off the road. With an aim to support local manufacturing, SIAM has asked for applied customs duty on fully imported commercial vehicles (CV) to be increased to 40 per cent from 25 per cent.

Moreover, customs duty on semi-knocked down CVs should be reduced to 20 per cent from 25 per cent to promote local value addition, SIAM said in its recommendation. The auto industry body also pitched for customs duty on CKDs (completely knocked down units) of all form of vehicles to be reduced to 10 per cent from 15 per cent, as it was earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Society of Automobile Industry SIAM budget wishes SIAM Union Budget expectations SIAM vehicle GST cut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp