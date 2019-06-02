Home Business

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 99,994 crore in m-cap as TCS leads

HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also on the gainers' side, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank suffered losses.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

TCS

TCS (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 99,994.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topping the list.

HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also on the gainers' side, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank suffered losses in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 55,235.1 crore to reach Rs 8,24,342.63 crore. HDFC Bank's m-cap advanced Rs 14,333.73 crore to Rs 6,60,795.95 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 11,970.87 crore to Rs 3,21,924.71 crore.

The market cap of HDFC climbed Rs 9,538.27 crore to Rs 3,75,774.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced Rs 7,799.37 crore to Rs 3,86,449.46 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 1,116.72 crore to Rs 2,90,098.18 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of ITC dropped Rs 14,097.4 crore to Rs 3,41,586.77 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 5,197.06 crore to Rs 2,73,072.28 crore. RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 4,452.13 crore to Rs 2,933.64 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) declined Rs 1,829.54 crore to Rs 3,14,637.18 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 279.4 points to close at 39,714.20 on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services Most valued Indian comapnies Companies market valuation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp