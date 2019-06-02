Home Business

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh elected to IATA board

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr will be the Chairman of the IATA Board of Governors (BoG) for a one-year term.

Published: 02nd June 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Spicejet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh

Spicejet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

SEOUL: Low cost carrier SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh was on Sunday elected to the board of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), less than three months after the airline joined the global grouping.

Founder and former chairman of the now grounded Jet Airways Naresh Goyal, who was associated with the IATA for a long time, was a member on the previous board.

ALSO READ| Global airline industry to post USD 28 billion profit in 2019, lower than projected last year: IATA

The new board of the global airlines' grouping would be chaired by Lufthansa Group Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr, who took charge after the conclusion of the IATA annual general meeting here Sunday. Spohr will be the Chairman of the IATA Board of Governors (BoG) for a one-year term.

In March, SpiceJet became the first Indian low cost carrier to take membership of the IATA, a grouping of around 290 airlines. Other board members include Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker. Jet Airways, which served the skies for more than 25 years, was forced to temporarily suspend operations in the wake of cash crunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IATA Board of Governors International Air Transport Association SpiceJet SpiceJet Ajay Singh Carsten Spohr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp