GSK Consumer Healthcare, HUL to merge

By Express News Service

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare India (GSKCH) on Sunday received a go-ahead from shareholders for its merger with Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The company has received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the scheme of amalgamation between the two companies, valuing the total business of HUL at Rs 31,700 crore at the National Company Law Tribunal-convened meeting of equity shareholders on June 1, 2019.

“The proposed resolution, approving the scheme, was passed by the requisite majority of equity shareholders of the company,” GSKCH India said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in January, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare had informed that it has received approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India for its merger deal with HUL.

On December 3, Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever had announced the acquisition of health food portfolio — including popular brands Horlicks and Boost — from GlaxoSmithKline in India and over 20 other markets for 3.1 billion pounds (about Rs 27,750 crore). Under the deal, Unilever’s Indian arm, HUL, is acquiring GSK Consumer Healthcare in an all-stock deal.