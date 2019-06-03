Only 33 per cent women take independent investment decisions: DSP Mutual Fund

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Investment patterns have been changing in the last couple of years, with money moving from traditional physical asset classes to financial instruments. But, there are certain things that seem to be slow to change. One among them is the number of women who would take independent investment decisions. A recent survey by DSP Mutual Fund said only 33 per cent of women take independent investment decisions compared with 64 per cent men.

The survey findings are no surprise; and even a couple of years ago, similar results came up in such surveys, say Mumbai-based financial advisors. The number of investors is going up, investments into mutual funds and pension plans are going up, yet most women would still like to be advised by either male members of the family or take the help of financial advisors, says Tejal Gandhi, a banker-turned-financial advisor.

According to the DSP Survey, among women who make their own investment decisions, 33 per cent primarily did so due to encouragement by their husbands, 24 per cent from parents. It was women, who were rendered single due to divorce or husband’s death and making up 13 per cent of the surveyed women, who said they were forced to make investment decisions on their own. Among the surveyed, only 30 per cent of women said they made their own investment decisions because they decided to do so.

“I would appeal to fathers to teach their daughters about investing and encourage them early. Our study highlights the pressing need for women to be educated very early about investing, to enhance their standing from just being good savers to great investors,” said Aditi Kothari Desai, director, DSP Investment Managers.

While more men said they were guided by their fathers to start investing, more women were introduced to investment by their husbands. “Not too much of statistics has changed in the last few years. Working or non-working, women depend on husbands/fathers/financial advisors to invest. But, the awareness has increased, as also the diversification of investing pattern,” said Gandhi.

Investment decisions are also impacted by lifestyle-related costs going up, and consumption taking up large amounts of income, said Gandhi. Interestingly though, the survey said that 39 per cent women said they planned investments first before adjusting their monthly expenses.

“What most men and women associated the word money with, was similar: fulfilling dreams, a better life, necessity, success and better health. However, a striking association that emerged was that a large proportion of married, working women without kids associated money with ‘power’,” the survey outcome showed.

The encouraging point from the survey is that 65 per cent respondents said they started investing before they turned 25, and 76 per cent felt it was ideal to start doing so. The landscape is changing, as many including women seeking professional investment advice, and many women are also taking to become certified financial planners. No surprise then that the respondents said children should be taught about investing before they turn 20.