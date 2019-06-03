SAIL looks for joint venture to manufacture auto grade steel

By Express News Service

State-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is in talks with Japanese and Korean steel-makers for a possible joint venture to manufacture auto grade steel, after a similar deal with ArcelorMittal reportedly got stuck, with Mittals chasing the purchase of bankrupt Essar Steel.

“A steel ministry delegation has visited Japan and we have met Japanese steel-makers like Nippon, TFE and Mitsubishi Steel,” confirmed SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhury. The talks are expected to be taken forward by officials who may accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a trip to Japan later this month.

SAIL started looking for potential alternative partners in manufacturing auto grade steel, which it wants to sell to the booming Indian automobile industry after ArcelorMittal indicated that they were keener on gaining control of Essar Steel rather than on investing in a joint venture with SAIL, where the inputs would be controlled by the state-run firm. SAIL’s main rival in India, Tata Steel, already has an auto grade steel plant, in 51:49 JV with Sumitomo.

According to Chaudhury, SAIL has also reached out to POSCO for talks on auto-grade steel. Most foreign car makers in India are Japanese, followed by Korean and European. Usually, these car makers use the steel issued by their parent company back home and hence it makes sense for SAIL to try and tap a Japanese partner for auto-grade steel.

SAIL has been keen on technical and equity tie-ups with global steel makers in order to access high-end technology for value-added steel such as auto-grade steel as well as certain types of electrical grade steel. However, issues such as percentage of equity holdings, access to technology and royalties to be paid have so far bedevilled many such tie-up talks. Quite naturally, SAIL wants a majority holding as it would be providing land, investment as well as a marketing network.

SAIL and ArcelorMittal signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2015 to set up the joint venture and since had several years of hard bargaining over the terms, including prices to be paid for raw material to be given by SAIL, equity structure, non-exit and non-compete clauses etc. In 2017, SAIL, however, managed to get plans finalised and approved. “When we talk to them they are open, but then they are too busy in the process of acquiring Essar,” Chaudhary said, adding that SAIL is still waiting for a reply to a letter written to ArcelorMittal in February.