Home Business

Stay clear of fixed deposits with unusually high rates

According to the National Housing Bank, there are 18 housing finance companies, including DHFL, that are allowed to accept public deposits.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

DHFL logo

While the regulators are already closely monitoring the DHFL case, experts claim that some caution is required before going for fixed deposits, especially from Non-Banking Financial Companies DHFL logo. (Facebook| DHFL)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) announced it would stop accepting fresh inflows in fixed deposits (FDs) and put premature withdrawals on hold, there was panic among retail investors.

While the regulators are already closely monitoring the DHFL case, experts claim that some caution is required before going for fixed deposits, especially from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). “Make sure that the returns are realistic, typically 2-3 per cent more than a bank fixed deposit of similar tenure. But if the returns are much higher, that is a red flag. Unusually high returns on a company FD comes with greater risk,” says Navin Chandani, chief business development officer, financial products, BankBazaar.com.

According to the National Housing Bank, there are 18 housing finance companies, including DHFL, that are allowed to accept public deposits. These housing finance companies have raised Rs 1.22 lakh crore from public deposits as on March 2018, as per Reserve Bank of India’s Trends and Progress in Banking report prepared for 2018.

The RBI states that besides these housing finance companies, 89 non-banking financial companies have a licence to raise money from the public through fixed deposits. These have raised Rs 32,600 crore in FDs as on September 2018.

While DHFL said it would allow withdrawals in case of medical emergencies, for retail investors, however, such decision is enough to upset their whole financial planning.“I was planning to buy a house and was banking on the FD maturity to pay the cash component. However, that seems to be difficult now. I am still pursuing the case with the company,” said Rohit Dubey, an investor with DHFL. And this may have an effect on other HFCs also.

“Most of the time, investors do not review their portfolio. Market is changing so quickly that the stock that looked good at one point of time might be totally bad another time. About four to five years ago, who had thought that DHFL or even IL&FS will sink? Investors must remain cautious when such negative news comes. While there is no need for panic reaction, keeping a close watch always helps,” said a senior official from Axis Bank, adding that most of the banks have received calls from customers, asking if their FDs were safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DHFL Fixed Diposits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp