ClearTax launches automated software for filing annual GST returns

ClearTax has launched automated software for filing annual returns form GSTR-9 for 2017-18 fiscal.

Published: 04th June 2019 07:34 PM

NEW DELHI: Online tax filing portal ClearTax Tuesday launched automated software for filing annual returns form GSTR-9 for 2017-18 fiscal.

Annual sales return form GSTR-9 is an aggregated summary of all the GST returns from July 2017 to March 2018 and has to be filed by June 30, 2019.

ClearTax's GSTR-9 solution automates this entire process by auto-calculating almost the entire form, the portal said in a statement.

"We have already done initial tests with a small group of CAs and the markets have shown an outsize interest in our software and have already started filing thousands of return per day already," ClearTax Founder & CEO Archit Gupta said.

