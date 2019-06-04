Debt-ridden IL&FS puts up 50 properties for sale

By Express News Service

Fraud-hit IL&FS is looking at various measures to reduce its debt levels, with the company putting up around 50 of its properties for sale, including many prime properties in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other major cities. The group is also planning to appoint a property consultant by the end of the current quarter.

“The newly appointed board has listed about 50 prime properties, offices, which it expects to sell over the next 4-5 months. The company is planning to raise about Rs 5,000-7,000 crore from the sale of such properties. This will help to reduce the debt to some extent,” a senior official from IL&FS told this publication.

The properties listed for sale include an iconic building housing its Mumbai headquarters.

Apart from that, the company is planning to hive off its entire stake in IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd, which owns the high profile Hill County Properties, which owns assets at prime locations in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

These were initially owned by Maytas Infra, promoted by the kin of disgraced Satyam founder B Ramalinga Raju. But, Maytas Infra was later renamed IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd in 2011 after its new promoter.

Sources, meanwhile, also pointed out that the company has already received many queries for the sale of its headquarters building in Mumbai. Located in the prime Bandra Kurla Complex of Mumbai and spread over an area of about 37,000 square metres (400,000 sq feet), the office complex hosts many high profile tenants. Considering the interest the building has attracted, the company expects to mop up about Rs 1,500 crore from the proposed sale.

According to current market valuations, the price could be anywhere between Rs 32,000 a square foot to Rs 40,000 depending on the building and its location. “There is a very good demand for commercial units at Bandra Kurla Complex and, in fact, it is one of the hottest locations across India,” said Anuj Puri, managing director, Anarock Property Consultants.

The company is planning to select an independent property consultant for the purpose soon. “By the end of this quarter, we will hire a consultant for the sale of these properties, which will help us to sell these assets in a speedy manner. We are targeting initiating the bidding process by July-end,” the IL&FS official said.