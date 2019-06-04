Equities hit new high as bonds rally and rupee up

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: There was buoyancy across markets on Monday, riding high on rate cut hopes. The stock markets rose to lifetime highs, with Sensex closing at 40,267.62, up 1.39 per cent or 553 points; and NSE Nifty at 1,088.55, up 165.75 points. The debt bond markets discounted the rate cut expectations as the 10-year bonds hit a yield of 6.95, first time since November 2017. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. The bond market was reacting to the GDP numbers released on Friday, as the slowdown has increased the expectations of a rate cut. From 25 basis points (bps), or 0.25 per cent, the hope has risen to even a 50 bps cut.

“In our view, the slow transmission of the 50 bps rate cut since Feb’19 has called for the need for not just further rate action where we expect another 50 bps cut during FY20, but also to step up the fiscal stimulus,” JM Financial said. Fall in oil prices also added to low inflation expectation, and it also boosted the rupee, which closed 44 paise higher at 69.26 to the US dollar.

Equities put up a spectacular show as well. “Market has hit a new all-time high on expectation that the RBI in its forthcoming monetary policy on June 6 might cut rate by 50 basis points,” said Naveen Kulkarni, head of research, Reliance Securities. Leading the rally were bank stocks and the interest rate sensitives.

BSE Sensex and Nifty’s rise lifted investor wealth up by RS 1.76 lakh crore in a single session. BSE Auto index gained the most at 1.93 per cent to 18,803 led by two-wheeler players: Hero, TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto gained from 6, 4.2 and 4 per cent respectively on better sales numbers for May. Among index heavyweights, Reliance and HDFC rose 2 per cent and HDFC Bank was up 1.22 per cent.

Economy set to fire on all cylinders&dovish tone from Neutral to Positive by #RBI,with #REPO cut of 25-50bps,could do the trick#Sensex@40k+,#Nifty@12k+,INR at 69.57,#Brent set to fall below $60/barrel& 10yr Govt #BondYield at 6.95%,should attract sticky FPI flows:)#Modinomics — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) June 3, 2019

Rate cut hopes up