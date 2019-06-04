Home Business

Equities hit new high as bonds rally and rupee up

With the market hoping on rate cuts, debt bond markets discounted the rate cut expectations as the 10-year bonds hit a yield of 6.95, first time since November 2017.

Published: 04th June 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  There was buoyancy across markets on Monday, riding high on rate cut hopes. The stock markets rose to lifetime highs, with Sensex closing at 40,267.62, up 1.39 per cent or 553 points; and NSE Nifty at 1,088.55, up 165.75 points. The debt bond markets discounted the rate cut expectations as the 10-year bonds hit a yield of 6.95, first time since November 2017. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. The bond market was reacting to the GDP numbers released on Friday, as the slowdown has increased the expectations of a rate cut. From 25 basis points (bps), or 0.25 per cent, the hope has risen to even a 50 bps cut.

“In our view, the slow transmission of the 50 bps rate cut since Feb’19 has called for the need for not just further rate action where we expect another 50 bps cut during FY20, but also to step up the fiscal stimulus,” JM Financial said. Fall in oil prices also added to low inflation expectation, and it also boosted the rupee, which closed 44 paise higher at 69.26 to the US dollar.

Equities put up a spectacular show as well. “Market has hit a new all-time high on expectation that the RBI in its forthcoming monetary policy on June 6 might cut rate by 50 basis points,” said Naveen Kulkarni, head of research, Reliance Securities. Leading the rally were bank stocks and the interest rate sensitives.

BSE Sensex and Nifty’s rise lifted investor wealth up by RS 1.76 lakh crore in a single session. BSE Auto index gained the most at 1.93 per cent to 18,803 led by two-wheeler players: Hero, TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto gained from 6, 4.2 and 4 per cent respectively on better sales numbers for May. Among index heavyweights, Reliance and HDFC rose 2 per cent and HDFC Bank was up 1.22 per cent. 

Rate cut hopes up

  • Sensex up by 553 points; Nifty by 165.75 points 
  • Ten-year bonds hit a yield of 6.95, first since Nov 2017
  • INR closed 44 paise higher against USD
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBi rate cut expectations Sensex Nifty NSE BSE Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Bond prices Share markets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp