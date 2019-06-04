Home Business

Government planning aid package for GSP-hit sectors

The Commerce Ministry is likely to cut tariffs on several products the US is interested in.

Published: 04th June 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a series of marathon meetings over the weekend to work out India’s response to the US decision to end preferential tariff for a host of Indian exports, the Central government is planning to engage the US in talks over tariff rates and market access issues the US is interested in, besides coming up with a package to support those industries that are likely to be hit the most.

Top Commerce Ministry officials said India would work on its responses and offers on tariffs on a variety of products the US was interested in, which includes automobiles, mobile phones and other high-value infotech products, besides changes in rules to allow US agricultural and food products greater entry in the Indian market.

A support package is also in the works for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, leather products, chemicals, plastics, imitation jewellery, farm products and processed food, which are likely to be hit by the withdrawal of GSP benefits.US President Donald Trump has ordered termination of India’s designation as a developing nation from June 5, under a trade programme called the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), which allowed India to export certain categories of products without paying any customs duty.

ALSO READ| US decision to withdraw GSP incentives taken in haste, will hurt exporters: CII

Officials said that certain rebates and interest subsidies were being looked at as a way of keeping the sectors likely to be hit by GSP withdrawal competitive. “If we do not give them support, then we may lose the US market for these products to competing Asian rivals such as Vietnam and China,” said officials. India exported goods worth $6.35 billion in 2018 under the GSP scheme.

However, only those goods where the normal chargeable duty is over 3 per cent are likely to be hit.“Our calculation is that a duty of up to 3 per cent can be absorbed by the manufacturer and prices can remain where they are. The higher the duty, the less competitive our products become in the US market,” said officials. 

Customs duty

Federation of Indian Export Organisations calculates that the US customs duty on will be 6.9 per cent on imitation jewellery, 6.1 per cent on leather goods, 5.9 per cent on pharma-ceuticals and 4.8 per cent on chemicals and plastics.

Other avenues

The Centre will also look at other avenues to increase exports both in India’s traditional markets in the US, Europe and West Asia as well as other markets such as Africa and Latin America

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commerce Ministry GSP benefits Generalized System of Preferences India US ties US tariff rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp