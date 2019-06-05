Home Business

FDI in services sector up 37 per cent in 2018-19

The services sector includes finance, banking, insurance, outsourcing, R&D, courier, tech testing and analysis.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment in the services sector grew 36.5 per cent to USD 9.15 billion in 2018-19, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The sector attracted FDI worth USD 6.7 billion in 2017-18.

The services sector includes finance, banking, insurance, outsourcing, R&D, courier, tech testing and analysis.

The government has taken several measures like fixing timeliness for approvals and streamlining procedures to improve ease of doing business in the country and attract foreign investments.

Increasing FDI inflows in services sector is vital as it contributes over 60 per cent to the gross domestic product.

ALSO READ: Centre may allow up to 30 per cent FDI in PSU banks

The sector accounts for about 18 per cent of the total FDI India received between April 2000 and March 2019.

Other sectors that recorded healthy growth in FDI inflows include computer software and hardware, trading, automobile industry, and chemicals.

The overall FDI inflows declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling 1 per cent to USD 44.37 billion as foreign investments fell significantly in telecommunication and pharmaceutical sectors, official data showed.

Foreign investments are crucial for India as the country needs around USD 1 trillion for overhauling its infrastructure sector such as ports, airports and highways to boost growth.

A strong inflow of foreign investments helps improve the country's balance of payments situation and strengthens the value of rupee against global currencies, especially the US dollar.

FDI in the chemicals sector too registered a marginal decline in 2017-18, when it attracted USD 1.30 billion investments as compared to USD 1.39 billion in 2016-17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDI Foreign Direct Investment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp