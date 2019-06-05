Home Business

IFIN case: Serious Fraud Investigation Office wants RBI to introspect

SFIO has recommended that the RBI should conduct an internal investigation to find out reasons for the lapse and take appropriate action.

Published: 05th June 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probing the IL&FS case has recommended a detailed internal investigation by the Reserve Bank (RBI) to identify reasons for delay in detection of lapses in operations of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN).

In its three key recommendations, the SFIO said that RBI, in its inspection reports from 2015 onwards, had repeatedly pointed out non-compliance to group exposure norms at IFIN, an NBFC regulated by the central bank, along with wrong calculation of ‘Net Owned Funds’. However, no penalties were imposed on IFIN during the period and the firm was allowed to continue operations without corrective actions, the SFIO probe found.

SFIO has recommended that the RBI should conduct an internal investigation to find out reasons for the lapse and take appropriate action. The central bank has also been asked to take necessary policy measures to prevent such fraudulent activities in future.SFIO has also recommended necessary actions to be taken up by the current IFIN management under the Companies Act for recovery of losses suffered by the firm due to the fraudulent conduct of a coterie of erstwhile management members, as well as auditors.

In case of the three IL&FS auditors, the matter has already been referred to the National Financial Reporting Authority, which will evaluate the charges and initiate action against them.The SFIO has filed its first charge sheet on May 30, where it identified a nine-member coterie behind the huge financial fraud at IFIN. The coterie, it alleged, connived with statutory auditors and some independent directors to defraud IFIN, while running it as a “personal fiefdom”.While the first charge sheet delves only into IFIN’s affairs, SFIO said similar probes are underway into operations of other group entities and IL&FS.

central bank’s lapse

SFIO said that RBI, in its inspection reports from 2015 onwards, had repeatedly pointed out non-compliance to group exposure norms at IFIN, but no penalties were imposed. IFIN was allowed to continue operations without any correctinve actions, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS Serious Fraud Investigation Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp