Larsen and Toubro Financial Services unveils 'Digital Sakhi' programme in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: Larsen and Toubro Financial Services unveiled the Digital Sakhi programme aimed at training over 40,000 people on digital financial inclusion in Tamil Nadu.

The move comes in the backdrop of successful implementation of a similar programme in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

According to a company statement, through the 'Digital Sakhi' programme, it aims at digital financial inclusion of rural women in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu.

"A Digital Sakhi is a rural woman with a digital device who is equipped with skills and knowledge to impart digital financial literacy training to others," it said.

The programme would develop a team of 100 members (Digital Sakhis) who would impart training to about 40,000 people in using digital payment modes.

L&T Financial said, over the last two years it has trained 200 women in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh under the Digital Sakhi programme.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit who launched the programme recently in Chennai, said, "this commendable programme will not only strengthen the country's future, but also supplement the Digital India campaign launched by the Government of India".