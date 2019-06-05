Mahindra Electric to invest 100 crore for tech upgrade plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicle arm of Mahindra & Mahindra, said it expects to continue with the sales momentum of the last financial year, in which it doubled sales on the back of its focus on electric vehicles for fleet operators and three-wheelers.

“Last year, we have more than doubled (sales)... The growth rate will not be lower than what was achieved last year, I don’t see it falling this year,” Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer, Mahindra Electric, said.

The firm saw electric vehicles sales grow 2.5 times to 10,276 units in 2018-19 from 4,026 units in 2017-18.

He added that growth will be driven through partnership with new-age smart mobility providers like Smart Blu and SmartE, besides supplies to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).The company has already started supplying EVs to state-owned EESL for the second phase of a combined 10,000 units order.

“The strategy for 2019 will be more on fleet and three-wheelers,” Babu said, adding the company expects large offtake of its electric three-wheeler Treo once registration issues are sorted out at various states.

Last year, Mahindra Electric had announced a partnership with electric vehicle fleet operator SmartE, under which the latter would deploy a total of 10,000 Mahindra electric three-wheelers across the country by 2020.

On the other hand, as part of its partnership with Blu Smart, Mahindra Electric will induct 500 eVerito sedans into the latter’s fleet by March 2020, up from the current 70.