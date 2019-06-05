Home Business

Samsung trains focus on premium TV segment

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to counter threat from Chinese rivals in the television space, Samsung seems to have decided to be aggressive. It is tinkering its strategy to take on rivals in India.Under the new strategy, the Korean company said premium TV will be a major area of focus as it believes customers are upgrading to bigger TV screens, leading to a huge upsurge in the growth of 55-inch TV. “In India, TV penetration is 66 per cent and consumers are looking at options to upgrade. We see consumers upsizing,” Raju Pullan, senior vice-president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India, told Express.

In March, the firm claimed that it’s market share in the QLED TV segment was 47 per cent and it wants to increase to 55 per cent by October-November period. Besides, Samsung is also targeting 70 per cent market share in TVs that are sized 75 inches and above. It currently claims to have 53 per cent of this market.

Unveiling a new line of premium TVs on Tuesday, Samsung said its 8K resolution QLED TVs comes with “8K AI upscaling”, which can transform any input content into 8K. India, however, still does not have enough 4K or 8K content right from the production level. The screen sizes for the new 8K line-up range between 65 inches and 98 inches, whereas the QLED line-up ranges from 43 inches to 75 inches with 12 new models. The top model or the 98-inch variant is priced at `59,99,900. “We will grow the QLED segment by 3x over last year,” Pullan said, as the firm hopes for the newly launched line-up to boost sales. In the overall TV market, Samsung is looking at increasing it market share in the TV segment to 34 per cent in the upcoming festive season. It currently has a 30 per cent market share.

