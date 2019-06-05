Home Business

SBI Delhi circle expects over 15 per cent growth in SME loans this fiscal

SBI Delhi Chief General Manager Vijuy Ronjan said that they will tap customers from the psbloansin59minutes portal.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

SBI (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With focus on SMEs, SBI Delhi circle is eying loan growth in excess of 15 per cent for the sector which is a very crucial segment of the economy and thrust area of the government, a senior bank official has said.

The circle, the biggest in the SBI family in terms of business mix, has 67 branches dedicated to promote MSME sector.

"We had a base of around Rs 20,000 crore in SME segment as on March 2019 and we expect a 15 per cent increase during the current fiscal. We hope to close the financial year with Rs 23,000-24,000 crore asset book," SBI Delhi circle Chief General Manager Vijuy Ronjan said.

"It would be our endeavour bring at least 1,400 new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) customers in our fold during the current financial year beside the target given under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)," he said.

In addition to this, SBI Delhi circle will also tap customers from the psbloansin59minutes portal, he said, adding this would enhance the MSME portfolio.

SME advances as the proportion of total advances are about 27 per cent, he said.

Total advances of about Rs 72,000 while deposits were Rs 2.88 lakh crore at the end of March 2019.

Business mix (aggregate of total deposit and advances) was about Rs 3.60 lakh crore, which is more than many private sectors and some small public sector banks.

With regard to the retail side, Ronjan said, the focus would continue towards housing, auto and education loan.

Double-digit loan growth in the segment will continue this fiscal as well and retail loan book size is expected to touch Rs 50,000 crore during the course of the year, he added.

As part of the prudent banking, he said, risk mitigation, recovery and putting check on slippages will continue vigorously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI SBI Delhi Delhi SME SME loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp