Take steps to become dominant player in global market: Dharmendra Pradhan to SAIL

Pradhan had hold a review meeting to discuss a strategic roadmap was also discussed to further enhance productivity of the state-run firm.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked state-run steel major SAIL to take concrete steps for making it a dominant player in both domestic and international markets.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, a strategic roadmap was also discussed to further enhance productivity of the state-run firm.

Pradhan in a tweet said that he held a meeting with Minister of State for Steel Faggansingh Kulaste and reviewed the performance of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) along with senior officials of the ministry.

In a separate tweet, the Ministry of Steel said that in the review meeting with officials of SAIL, a strategic roadmap was also discussed to further enhance productivity of SAIL to make it a dominant player in the global steel market.

Pradhan will also be taking review meetings of other Steel PSUs as well, a ministry official said. Pradhan, 50, took over the charge as new steel minister on May 31.

Last week on May 30, SAIL had reported a 42 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 468.40 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 815.57 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. Pradhan also reviewed performance of another steel PSU NMDC.

