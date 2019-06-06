Allahabad Bank set to post profits this quarter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State-run Allahabad Bank, which recently exited the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, is likely to post profits during the current quarter. This will be the first profitable quarter for the Kolkata-based lender, which has been in the red for nearly three financial years. From a net loss of `279 crore in FY17, losses widened sharply to `8,334 crore by the end of FY19.

“Dedicated verticals are in place in ensure recovery of around `2,000 crore per quarter. We expect the bank to break even during Q1FY20 and thereafter to post net profits consistently,” said S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO, Allahabad Bank in the latest annual report. He added that the bank’s net interest margin would be about 2.65 per cent with a visible improvement in cost to income ratio. Besides, slippages are likely to be moderate, contained at about 1 per cent per quarter. The government infused about `11,740 crore last fiscal in three tranches, nudging the bank out of the PCA framework in January.

According to the bank, FY19 was a challenging year for the industry due to asset quality concerns, macroeconomic and other factors. “The bank is looking at a modest business growth of 9 per cent during 2019-20 through focus on consolidating current account savings account base and increasing dependency under retail sector,” it said. During the fiscal, the bank reduced about `8,584.33 crore worth NPAs and will be soon closing down its sole international branch in Hong Kong. As for capital, the bank will augment growth capital and has received board approval to raise up to `4,000 crore through various modes.