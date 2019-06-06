Home Business

GAIL plans to double output capacity at BCPL, says Tripathi

Gail India, the country’s leading gas transportation company is planning to double the capacity of its petrochemical subsidiary Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in Assam.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Gail India, the country’s leading gas transportation company is planning to double the capacity of its petrochemical subsidiary Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in Assam. Gail has already commissioned a study for doubling the firm’s petrochemical capacity, B C Tripathi, CMD had said at a recent press conference.

BCPL, which was born out of the Assam Accord of August 1985, has been a long time in the making and was finally commissioned in 2016. Tripathi said the plant operated at 107 per cent capacity last fiscal, and is currently running at 110 per cent capacity. The plant had suffered low capacity utilisation clocking just 37 per cent in fiscal 2017, and 78 per cent in 2018. “It started as a sub-optimal capacity plant, more as a social objective... Feedstock problems have been ironed out. It has turned to profit... this year onwards, expect it to make regular profits of `200 crore plus,” Tripathi said.

Natural gas supply from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were also started in February 2017, after the connecting pipeline came on stream in December 2016. The required quantity of naphtha is being supplied by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., said CRISIL in a ratings report. Gail is also building a natural gas pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati.

BCPL’s expansion would ride on the capacity enhancement planned at the Numaligarh Refinery. In January, the Cabinet approved a `22,594 crore capacity expansion from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA which is expected to be completed in four years. The refinery expansion had also been delayed for a long while to the crude oil supply issue, which has now been taken care of through a proposed pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Numaligarh. BCPL currently has a capacity to produce 220,000 tonne per annum of polyethylene (PE) products, and 60,000 TPA of polypropylene (PP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp