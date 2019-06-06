'Indian IT professionals losing interest in US tech jobs'

Shelly Hagan By

Bloomberg

Foreign tech workers face higher hurdles to a get a job in the US but that hasn’t stopped their interest in working there.

The share of foreign job clicks for US based tech job postings rose to 9.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 from 9.3 per cent for the same period in 2018, according to a study published Wednesday by Indeed economist Andrew Flowers. “The US job market was strong a year ago and has only grown stronger. And that strong labor market is attracting steady interest in US tech jobs from abroad," said Flowers.

This uptick comes despite initiatives by the Trump administration to restructure immigration. However, some countries appear more apathetic to work in the US than others. The number of clicks on US tech job postings dropped the most from job seekers in India, Pakistan and the UK.

India is still the largest source of foreign job clicks on US tech listings by a large margin, according to the study. Job seekers in India accounted for 3.7 per cent of all clicks for US tech postings in April. Clicks from Canadian IP addresses were second while the UK, Germany and Philippines rounded out the top five.

Workers in Germany, French and the Russia Federation, on the other hand, became more interested in US tech opportunities as their economies slowed and domestic opportunities may be more limited. The number of clicks from job seekers in all three of those countries grew around 28 per cent.