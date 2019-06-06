RBI lowers economic growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

MC Vaijayanthi By

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has revised the growth forecast for the current financial year (2019-20) downwards to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent estimated earlier, noting that growth impulses have significantly weakened. This doesn’t come as a surprise, after the NSO data indicated the GDP in January- March 2019 grinding down to 5.8 per cent, and estimates for FY19 pegged at 6.8 per cent, the slowest growth since FY14. In fact, RBI itself had, in the last two policy documents, elaborated on growth concerns.

In its April policy, RBI revised estimates for FY20 GDP downwards, from 7.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent. The first half estimates are in the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent, and the second half between 7.2 and 7.5 per cent. Analysts view the 7 per cent GDP estimate itself as a little bit optimistic, given the grim demand and investment scenario. “Weak global demand due to escalation in trade wars may further impact India’s exports and investment activity.

Further, private consumption, especially in rural areas, has weakened in recent months,” RBI said. However, the silver linings, it said, are the political stability, higher capacity utilisation and uptick in business expectations in the second quarter, buoyant stock market conditions and higher fund flows to the commercial sector. CRISIL Research, in a note, said that “other high frequency indicators, including that for the services sector, also paint a dull picture. The broadbased slowdown in growth suggests it may be more entrenched than transitory”.

The slowdown effect has been the trigger behind the third consecutive repo rate cut. The Monetary Policy Committee, which on earlier occasions had differed on rate cuts, voted unanimously this time for the rate cut and change in stance to ‘accommodative’ to send a clear signal. “A sharp slowdown in investment activity, and continuing moderation in private consumption, is a matter of concern,” RBI said. Auto sales had hit a low; home loans were lagging behind; and overall demand, as seen from the Q4 earnings of consumer- oriented firms, had sure signs of weakness writ all over.

In the February policy, RBI had said that the investment activity was recovering, supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure. Public investment too slowed with a prolonged poll period. “Usually, during general elections, government expenditure tends to slow down. Now that elections are behind us, government expenditure is already showing signs of pick up,” RBI Governor said.