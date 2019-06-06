Home Business

RBI lowers economic growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

Weak global demand due to escalation in trade wars may further impact India's exports and investment activity, RBI said. 

Published: 06th June 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has revised the growth forecast for the current financial year (2019-20) downwards to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent estimated earlier, noting that growth impulses have significantly weakened. This doesn’t come as a surprise, after the NSO data indicated the GDP in January- March 2019 grinding down to 5.8 per cent, and estimates for FY19 pegged at 6.8 per cent, the slowest growth since FY14. In fact, RBI itself had, in the last two policy documents, elaborated on growth concerns.

In its April policy, RBI revised estimates for FY20 GDP downwards, from 7.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent. The first half estimates are in the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent, and the second half between 7.2 and 7.5 per cent. Analysts view the 7 per cent GDP estimate itself as a little bit optimistic, given the grim demand and investment scenario. “Weak global demand due to escalation in trade wars may further impact India’s exports and investment activity.

Further, private consumption, especially in rural areas, has weakened in recent months,” RBI said. However, the silver linings, it said, are the political stability, higher capacity utilisation and uptick in business expectations in the second quarter, buoyant stock market conditions and higher fund flows to the commercial sector. CRISIL Research, in a note, said that “other high frequency indicators, including that for the services sector, also paint a dull picture. The broadbased slowdown in growth suggests it may be more entrenched than transitory”.

ALSO READ : RBI cuts repo rate for third time in a row after GDP hit 5-year low, loans may get cheaper

The slowdown effect has been the trigger behind the third consecutive repo rate cut. The Monetary Policy Committee, which on earlier occasions had differed on rate cuts, voted unanimously this time for the rate cut and change in stance to ‘accommodative’ to send a clear signal. “A sharp slowdown in investment activity, and continuing moderation in private consumption, is a matter of concern,” RBI said. Auto sales had hit a low; home loans were lagging behind; and overall demand, as seen from the Q4 earnings of consumer- oriented firms, had sure signs of weakness writ all over.

ALSO READ: RBI lowers GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for 2019-20

In the February policy, RBI had said that the investment activity was recovering, supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure. Public investment too slowed with a prolonged poll period. “Usually, during general elections, government expenditure tends to slow down. Now that elections are behind us, government expenditure is already showing signs of pick up,” RBI Governor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI monetary policy Reserve Bank of India GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp